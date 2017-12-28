South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg proposes to boyfriend: ‘He said yes!’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The mayor of South Bend announced Thursday that he’s engaged to his boyfriend.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg took to Facebook to make the announcement.

“He said yes! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chasten Glezman,” said Buttigieg in a post.

Buttigieg became the youngest mayor of the northwestern Indiana city in 2012.

He’s also a lieutenant in the Navy Reserve. For seven months in 2014, he was deployed to Afghanistan and took an unpaid leave from work in order to go.

Since taking office, the legislator has become an emerging figure in the Democratic Party. He even ran for Chair of the Democratic National Committee, though he lost to Tom Perez.

No wedding details have been shared at this time.