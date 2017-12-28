Rachel’s Rundown NYE Edition: The best places to ring in 2018 in and around Indy
4th Annual Downtown New Year’s Eve
Georgia Street
At least 40,000 people are expected to ring in 2018 downtown on Georgia Street for the biggest countdown party in the city! The location is slightly different this year, this time at the intersection of Georgia and Meridian Streets. The stage will be set at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and will feature live entertainment, light show, plenty of food and drink, and will culminate with an IndyCar being lowered to ring in the New Year. Plus, the party is FREE! Not looking to brave the chilly temperatures? No worries, you’ll be able to watch the whole thing right here on CBS4!
A Night at the Moulin Rouge
Pan Am Plaza
Las Vegas resident DJ, Shai Peri, brings the party to life with the help of Hoosier native, Sinclair Wheeler, and other live musical performances for one of Indy’s most opulent New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pan Am Plaza will be transformed into the infamous Moulin Rouge, complete with burlesque performers and aerial artists. Enjoy party favors, a photo booth, and champagne toast at midnight. Plus, you won’t want to miss their secret “epic” midnight presentation!
Ciroc the New Year Carnival 2018
Regions Tower
The Regions Bank Tower will once again play host to the Ciroc the New Year Indianapolis celebration. This year’s theme is Carnival Unleashed and is set to combine a masquerade, luxurious gala, colorful parade, and circus inspiration into an extravagant countdown to 2018. The venue provides 360-degree views of the city and an indoor/outdoor experience with Indy’s only heated rooftop event space.
Countdown to Noon (Kid-friendly NYE)
Indianapolis Children’s Museum
Parents, want to ring in the New Year with the kids but NOT looking to stay up past bedtime? Head to the Children’s Museum on Sunday for their family-friendly “Countdown to Noon” celebration. The whole family will learn how to say “Happy New Year” in different languages, create a time capsule to remember 2017, and enjoy a performance by Zak Morgan
NYE and 40th Anniversary Celebration
The Vogue Theatre
Enjoy two celebrations in one at The Vogue! The Broad Ripple staple is ringing in 2018 and celebrating their 40th anniversary with a mega-bash featuring live dance music by DJ Marcus, pyrotechnics and laser show, live dancers/performers, party favors, champagne toast and their biggest EVER cash balloon drop at midnight!
A Ridiculous NYE with Pat McAfee
Murat at Old National Centre
Former Colts punter turned Barstool Heartland headliner, Pat McAfee, returns to the Murat Theatre for a night of laughs. Afterwards, the countdown party moves upstairs to the Egyptian Room to ring in 2018.
Bud Light New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball
Crowne Plaza (Union Station)
The 11th annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at Union Station will feature three parties under one roof! In the Grand Hall, join the 80’s Masquerade Ball with a best impersonator contest, an 80’s dance off, and a biggest hair contest! Upstairs in the Illinois Street Ballroom, dance in the “club scene” with some of Indy’s top DJ’s. Then, go down to the Grand Hall in the Iron Horse Lounge to enjoy a Drag Show featuring Vicki St. James, Sage Summers, Vanessa Ryan, and Coco Van Cartier. This party has sold out for the past 5 years!