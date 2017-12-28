× Rachel’s Rundown NYE Edition: The best places to ring in 2018 in and around Indy

4th Annual Downtown New Year’s Eve

Georgia Street

At least 40,000 people are expected to ring in 2018 downtown on Georgia Street for the biggest countdown party in the city! The location is slightly different this year, this time at the intersection of Georgia and Meridian Streets. The stage will be set at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument and will feature live entertainment, light show, plenty of food and drink, and will culminate with an IndyCar being lowered to ring in the New Year. Plus, the party is FREE! Not looking to brave the chilly temperatures? No worries, you’ll be able to watch the whole thing right here on CBS4!

Click here for more info.

A Night at the Moulin Rouge

Pan Am Plaza

Las Vegas resident DJ, Shai Peri, brings the party to life with the help of Hoosier native, Sinclair Wheeler, and other live musical performances for one of Indy’s most opulent New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pan Am Plaza will be transformed into the infamous Moulin Rouge, complete with burlesque performers and aerial artists. Enjoy party favors, a photo booth, and champagne toast at midnight. Plus, you won’t want to miss their secret “epic” midnight presentation!

Click here for more info.

Ciroc the New Year Carnival 2018

Regions Tower

The Regions Bank Tower will once again play host to the Ciroc the New Year Indianapolis celebration. This year’s theme is Carnival Unleashed and is set to combine a masquerade, luxurious gala, colorful parade, and circus inspiration into an extravagant countdown to 2018. The venue provides 360-degree views of the city and an indoor/outdoor experience with Indy’s only heated rooftop event space.

Click here for more info.

Countdown to Noon (Kid-friendly NYE)

Indianapolis Children’s Museum

Parents, want to ring in the New Year with the kids but NOT looking to stay up past bedtime? Head to the Children’s Museum on Sunday for their family-friendly “Countdown to Noon” celebration. The whole family will learn how to say “Happy New Year” in different languages, create a time capsule to remember 2017, and enjoy a performance by Zak Morgan

Click here for more info.

NYE and 40th Anniversary Celebration

The Vogue Theatre

Enjoy two celebrations in one at The Vogue! The Broad Ripple staple is ringing in 2018 and celebrating their 40th anniversary with a mega-bash featuring live dance music by DJ Marcus, pyrotechnics and laser show, live dancers/performers, party favors, champagne toast and their biggest EVER cash balloon drop at midnight!

Click here for more info.

A Ridiculous NYE with Pat McAfee

Murat at Old National Centre

Former Colts punter turned Barstool Heartland headliner, Pat McAfee, returns to the Murat Theatre for a night of laughs. Afterwards, the countdown party moves upstairs to the Egyptian Room to ring in 2018.

Click here for more info.

Bud Light New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

Crowne Plaza (Union Station)

The 11th annual New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at Union Station will feature three parties under one roof! In the Grand Hall, join the 80’s Masquerade Ball with a best impersonator contest, an 80’s dance off, and a biggest hair contest! Upstairs in the Illinois Street Ballroom, dance in the “club scene” with some of Indy’s top DJ’s. Then, go down to the Grand Hall in the Iron Horse Lounge to enjoy a Drag Show featuring Vicki St. James, Sage Summers, Vanessa Ryan, and Coco Van Cartier. This party has sold out for the past 5 years!

Click here for more info.