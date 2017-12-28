× Plumbers advising for people to check for frozen pipes

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Plumbers are warning homeowners as the frigid temperatures come to central Indiana over the next several days to make sure your pipes don’t freeze.

“If you start noticing things (are not) normal, then there’s probably an issue occurring or about to,” Garrett Waldeck with Mr. Plumber said. “You should look for low-flowing water pressure, pump alarms going off if you an alarm on your pumps.”

Waldeck said already he’s been very this week responding to calls of frozen pipes and floods that caused property damage.

He explained if you let a frozen pipe go and it causes a flood, you’re looking at a hefty bill.

“I mean it could be in the thousands, tens of thousands,” Waldeck said. “(If you think you have a problem) just get a plumber to come through and take a look and educate you on what could happen.”

Waldeck said the best thing people can do to protect against frozen pipes is to keep your faucets running. He added keeping your garage door closed can be more beneficial than you might think.

“Just keep cabinets open, keep garages closed, that’s a big thing,” he said. “People will leave their garage open and it’ll freeze the house pretty quick.”

Waldeck added it’s smart to add insulation to any pipes that are exposed outside.