Murder witness survives after being thrown from bridge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas woman survived after murder suspects threw her from a bridge following a shooting on Christmas.

According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, the two suspects broke into a home on Johnson Road early Christmas morning and opened fire. TV station KARK reported that 49-year-old Arlin Nugent was killed and another person was seriously wounded.

After the shooting, the suspects kidnapped a female witness, drove to the Interstate 430 bridge and threw her into the Arkansas River.

The woman managed to swim to shore. She started screaming for help, which is when police were dispatched to the scene. She was taken to an area hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Investigators identified one of the suspects as Richard Gilliam of Little Rock. Deputies arrested him on charges of capital murder, kidnapping, attempted capital murder and aggravated residential burglary. Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty in the case.

The second suspect remained at large, police said.