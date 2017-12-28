× Morgan County Sheriff deputy inhales suspected heroin while out on traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Two people face drug charges after a sheriff’s deputy inhaled a substance believed to be heroin during a traffic stop.

“It was like tunnel vision. I was completely out of it,” said Morgan County Sheriff Deputy Brighton Sichting.

While conducting a traffic stop on a car with false license plates near Mooresville, Deputy Sichting says he was exposed to a powdery substance.

“It just overtook me,” said Deputy Sichting.

Deputy Sichting tells us the drug, which field tested for heroin was inside of a small bag in the back of the car that two suspects were driving.

“I dumped the bag out onto the passenger seat and a piece of foil fell out an hit the seat and sent a powdery out and into my face,” said Deputy Sichting.

The 22-year-old says he nearly collapsed.

“I had an altered heartbeat,” said Deputy Sichting.

An assisting officer rushed him to the hospital where he was treated and later cleared.

“I never ever dreamed that this would happen to me,” said Deputy Sichting.

Exposure to heroin and other substances has become a very real danger to law enforcement officers.

“Over the past four months we have had two officers had to be treated for exposure in the ER,” said Deputy Sichting.

This incident serves as yet another scary reminder of how the drug epidemic is affecting police across central Indiana.

“Heroin is a big problem in our county and every other county around Indiana. We are ramping up our efforts to try and curb that and as we do that we make our officers more susceptible to this risk,” said Deputy Sichting.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department says they equip each officer with protective gear to continue to fight the ongoing and growing drug epidemic in the state.