Indianapolis family says thieves ransacked home on Christmas Eve

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family is reminding others to value safety after they say someone ransacked their home on Christmas Eve.

Shelly and Jeffery Breeding said they came home after a family celebration to find the backdoor open and the window on it broken.

"It just took your Christmas joy," Jeffery Breeding said.

Inside their home, the family said they found shattered glass, presents ripped open and rooms rummaged through. They said their presents and stockings were no longer there. Two guns, including one loaded in the nightstand, were gone. Jewelry, including wedding bands, and even a dog toy were missing. The family said sentimental items, including an ornament made in honor of Jeffery’s mother who passed away with cancer, were also taken.

"I felt violated. It's where you don't really feel safe in your home anymore," Breeding said.

While police investigate the reported burglary, they're also offering tips to help keep your home safe after Christmas.

"Making sure that your lights are on, making sure that your outdoor lights are on, investing in video systems," IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

Cook said you should be careful to make sure your home isn't enticing to burglars. She said make sure your guns are locked and their serial numbers, make and model are recorded, and know your neighbors.

"Continue your due diligence of being observant of everything that's going on in your neighborhood," Cook said.

The Breedings said they plan to up security at their home. But their focus on helping the community, through food pantries, helping children and adopting a family for Christmas, is one thing thieves can't take.

"It's not gonna change who I am. I won't let nobody do that. I'm still gonna be helping people, we're still gonna be out there working, helping kids that need it," Breeding said.

The family said since the break-in, old classmates have stepped up to help them replace presents.