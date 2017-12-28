Damien Wilkins and his fiancé reveal sex of baby during Pacers game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – CBS4’s very own Jillian Deam took part in a special gender reveal during a timeout at the Pacers game on Wednesday.

Alongside Boomer, she helped player Damien Wilkins and his fiancé, Jasmine, announce the sex of their first child.

Using a sign, the mascot unveiled that the sex of the baby is (drum roll) a boy!

With a split screen, the Pacers were able to capture the reactions of both expectant parents. Jasmine seemed speechless, while Damien cracked a wide grin.

The baby is expected to be born in the spring.

Unfortunately, the reveal didn't bring the team much good luck. The Pacers fell to the Mavericks 98-94.