Bill filed by Indiana lawmaker would clearly legalize the sale, possession of CBD oil

Posted 10:06 pm, December 28, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana state senator filed a bill Wednesday morning that would clearly legalize the sale and possession of CBD oil for all Hoosiers.

Sen. Jim Toms (R – Wadesville) hopes the legislation, S.B. 214, makes the product readily available throughout the state.

The legislation clarifies the term “controlled substance” in Indiana by stating that it “does not include CBD oil.”

Tomes says this minor change would make these products legal for anyone who wants to use them in the state.

State Attorney General Curtis Hill has said all CBD products are illegal in Indiana, with the only exemption extending to people with epilepsy on a new state registry.

Amid confusion about the legality of CBD oil, Hill penned on op-ed to clarify the state’s current standing. Click here to read that.

