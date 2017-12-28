4-year-old Texas boy killed after treehouse collapses on Christmas Eve

CLEVELAND, Texas – A 4-year-old Texas boy died after a treehouse fell on him earlier this week.

According to police, Kade Contreras was playing the backyard of a relatives’ home on Christmas Eve when the treehouse came crashing down.

“It’s so difficult to watch and to be a part of–to see beautiful people literally on their knees begging for anything. It’s very tough,” said Rex Evans, chief of the Cleveland ISD Police Department. “As a parent, it’s the worst nightmare you could possibly imagine or as a grandparent. I mean, that’s your baby.”

Kade was rushed to a local hospital after the incident and then airlifted to another facility. He died Wednesday afternoon, according to KHOU. He’d suffered significant head trauma and had been on life-support at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Hospital.

His mother, Courtney Contreras, posted about the accident on Facebook late Wednesday night.

“Our sweet baby boy went home to be with Jesus today at 4:18 p.m. I’m trying really hard to not question the whys because I will never know that,” she wrote. “All that I know for sure is that we were blessed beyond measure to be Kade Dylan’s parents. My days will never be the same without him and his little voice and big smile.”

Kade had just turned 4 and was looking forward to Christmas, according to Evans, who has known the family for years and served as their spokesman.

“This is about as bad as it gets and the family is asking the community to please keep praying for him,” Evans told the Houston Chronicle.