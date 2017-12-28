4 defendants accused of defrauding American Senior Communities in multi-million-dollar scheme to plead guilty

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four men indicted in a massive scheme to defraud American Senior Communities will plead guilty in the case, according to court documents filed this week.

Former CEO James Burkhart, ex-ASC COO Daniel Benson, contractor Steven Ganote and Burkhart’s brother, Joshua Burkhart, were all charged last year in connection with the scheme, which included massive fraud and kickbacks totaling more than $16 million. Federal prosecutors said “unbridled greed” fueled the scheme.

The federal probe uncovered a complex series of billings and agreements stretching back to early 2009 that involved charging inflated prices for services and pocketing the excess money. The accused conspirators used the money to pay for vacation property, Rolex watches, private planes and more. They funneled the money through 20 shell companies, according to the federal indictment.

Charges in the case included mail fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy. There were a total of 32 counts.

According to court documents filed this week, James Burkhart will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud; conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute; and money laundering.

The first charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine in excess of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense plus 3 years of supervised release. The conspiracy count carries a maximum sentence of 5 years plus a $25,000 fine and 3 years of supervised released. The money laundering charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $500,000 fine or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater, and 3 years of supervised released.

Seventeen other counts against him would be dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea. Burkhart was fired in 2015 after the FBI conducted a large-scale raid at his home and office.

Benson will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud; conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute; and money laundering. Two of the charges carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison and fines in excess of $250,000 while another carries a sentence of 5 years and a $25,000 fine. Seven other counts against him would be dismissed.

Ganote would plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud; conspiracy to violate the anti-kickback statute; and money laundering. Two of the charges carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison and fines in excess of $250,000 while another carries a sentence of 5 years and a $25,000 fine. Twelve other counts against him would be dismissed.

Joshua Burkhart will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and health care fraud. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense and 3 years of supervised release once his prison term concludes. Three other counts against him would be dismissed.

American Senior Communities responded to news of the defendants’ guilty pleas with the following statement: