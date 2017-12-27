Walmart reveals list of top-selling online items in each state

We’re almost ready to close the book on 2017, and Walmart is revealing the top-selling items in each state.

Walmart said common items like water, paper towels and dry goods were popular online across the board, but there were some unique trends.

According to the retailer, Hoosiers bought a lot of instant coffee—no particular brand—online from Walmart.com.

For shoppers in Alabama, crayons were a top seller. Customers in Illinois bought a lot of erasers while Maryland residents purchased a large amount of glue sticks. And folks in Minnesota love their Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, apparently.

Here’s the breakdown from Walmart: