× UPDATE: I-465 reopens following crash near I-865 on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All lanes of westbound I-465 have been reopened following a crash near I-865 on the city’s northwest side.

State police said nobody was injured in the crash, but some large coils of metal fell from a vehicle.

The closure was expected to last two hours, according to INDOT, but the roadway was cleared before that.

I-465 MM 25.0 WB at I-865 / mile 25 All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) December 27, 2017

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes as they traveled westbound near mile marker 25.