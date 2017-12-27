× Sheriff’s office to hold presser over 3 family members found dead in Noblesville home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon over the investigation into the deaths of three family members found inside a Noblesville home on Christmas Day.

During the briefing, authorities will bring the public up to date on the latest information in the case. It’s set to take place at 3 p.m. at the sheriff’s office.

According to Sheriff Mark Bowen, the deceased included an elderly couple, 84-year-old Donald Moon and 81-year-old Joyce Moon, and their adult son, Todd Moon.

Sheriff Bowen says the couple’s daughter originally found the bodies and called police around 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots that afternoon, but authorities have not yet disclosed how the victims died. Sheriff Bowen has not ruled out the possibility of murder-suicide.

An autopsy on the victims was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

In the meantime, family members are remembering the good times spent with the victims.