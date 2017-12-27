× Police arrest second suspect in Big Boy Hobbies robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind.– Lawrence police say they’ve arrested a second suspect in connection to a reported robbery at Big Boy Hobbies.

David Bean, 28, faces a preliminary charge of robbery. Police took him into custody at around midnight. Bean is the second suspect connected to the robbery attempt at the hobby store; the first suspect fled the scene and died in a shootout with police.

It’s unclear what led to Bean’s arrest overnight.

Tuesday afternoon, officers from Lawrence Police Department responded to a reported robbery at Big Boy Hobbies in the 8800 block of Pendleton Pike. One suspect left the scene in a black Ford Mustang and lead police on a brief pursuit to 46th and Mithoeffer Road, where the suspect crashed.

Authorities say that suspect carjacked a vehicle at that intersection and continue to flee from police. One passenger was trapped inside as the suspect drove off in the silver Lincoln.

The suspect crashed at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and Post Road. At that point, authorities say the suspect got out of the car and opened fire at police. Three officers from Lawrence Police Department returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene. The passenger wasn’t harmed.