× Police: $20K in heroin found stashed inside safe at Kokomo home

KOKOMO, Ind. – Police arrested two Kokomo men after finding about $20,000 in heroin inside a safe at a home just blocks away from Kokomo High School.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers conducted a drug-compliant call at a home in the 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home after seeing some suspicious items in the house. The search turned up marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash. Investigators also discovered three safes inside the home and requested additional search warrants.

Officers opened the safes Friday with help from Kokomo firefighters. They found 190 grams of heroin valued at $20,000, according to Cockrell, in addition to a revolver, Schedule IV controlled substances, marijuana and additional cash.

Police arrested Edward J. Wright, 35, on multiple charges, including dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Officers also arrested Shyheim J. Marsh, 19, in connection with the case. Police said Marsh was in possession of a stolen gun. He’s charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen property.