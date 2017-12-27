Pacers unveil new ‘City Edition’ uniforms designed to reflect Indy’s racing history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have unveiled new Nike uniforms that are designed to reflect the history of the team and the racing city it calls home.

The “City Edition” uniforms display elements of racing that were intended when the team was first named the Pacers in 1967.

From top to bottom, the uniforms embody a racing spirit, including a vertical checkered racing stripe on the left side of the jersey, with the Pacers name tracking downwards.

Next to the stripe is the jersey number, encircled in the style of a number on a classic IndyCar nosecone.

When the stripe of the jersey meets the stipe on the shorts, “Always Lead” is printed directly above the jersey tag.

“To ‘Always Lead’ isn’t simply a reference to racing; it also connects to the Pacers’ goal of leading in their community, on the court, and in their personal lives,” said Pacers writer Greg Rappaport.