Meijer recalls products with sliced apples due to possible listeria contamination

The regional supermarket chain Meijer has issued a recall for their company brand packaged products that include sliced apples due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall comes after a recall from the Detroit-based company Fresh-Pak, Inc., which provides the apple slices found in the recalled Meijer products.

The Meijer products affected include:

  • Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad—10 oz
  • Meijer Sharable Waldorf Salad – 16 oz
  • Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter – 18.9 oz

The recalled products are packaged in plastic containers with “sell by” dates in the range of December 17, 2017 to December 21, 2017. The products were sold in Meijer stores in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause a variety of short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

