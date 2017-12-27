× Man accused of breaking into Boone County home to steal guns

LEBANON, Ind. – A Boone County man accused of stealing firearms ended up in jail on Christmas.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery T. Anderson, 49, Lebanon, late Christmas night in connection with a burglary and theft from Nov. 18.

According to court documents, Anderson entered the home of Kevin Smith and went straight for the gun cabinet. He’s accused of stealing five guns and some ammunition. Police said he broke the glass patio door to gain access to the home.

Smith was alerted to the theft around 7 p.m. when he received a smartphone alert from his security system while he was dining out. He said Anderson would know where he kept the guns because he’d been at the home before.

A man who lives on Smith’s property reported speaking with Anderson around 6:45 p.m. that night. The other man, Daniel Lowe, told police that Anderson stormed into his trailer to retrieve tools from Smith’s barn. Smith had been keeping the tools there because he said Anderson owed him about $1,000 for some mechanical work dating back to the spring.

Lowe informed police that Anderson had told him that he “was not going to pay [Smith] any money.”

Security footage from Smith’s cameras didn’t provide a clear look at the suspect or his vehicle, court documents said.

Police scheduled a Nov. 28 interview with Anderson about the incident. However, police said he never showed up and didn’t make further contact with investigators.

Anderson returned to Smith’s property on three separate occasions after the burglary, according to court documents. On Dec. 1, he removed a tractor from the property; deputies were called but didn’t arrest him because he had a title proving ownership of the tractor.

On Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, Smith reported seeing him at his residence. In both cases, Anderson had set off motion sensors on Smith’s security system. Smith received the alerts on his phone.

Anderson is charged with burglary and theft in connection with the Nov. 18 case.