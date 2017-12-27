Mallow Run Winery shines as sought-after getaway for wine, music, events in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Indiana isn’t exactly California wine country, but the folks at Mallow Run Winery are turning skeptics into believers.

Just about 20 miles south of downtown Indianapolis, tucked into the hills and valleys of a 600-acre farm just off Whiteland Road, you’ll find Mallow Run. And while there, you’ll feel like you’re a world away from city life.

The farm has been in the owner of Mallow Run’s family for generations and that barn that’s now home to the tasting room dates back to the 19th century. It’s this cozy atmosphere and the friendly staff that has earned them a nearly-perfect 4.5 stars on Yelp, so we went to see for ourselves why this winery has helped bring so many new visitors to Bargersville.

“Indiana isn’t necessarily the most ideal place to grow vines but we found grapes, which are hybrid grapes, which actually are thriving most of the time,” said Sarah Shadday, marketing director for Mallow Run Winery.

Their first vines were planted in 2000, when they had intentions of only being a vineyard and selling their grapes to other wineries.

“By 2005 it was decided that, you know, a winery might work pretty well here,” she said.

Now approaching its 13th anniversary, Mallow Run has helped make the quiet farming community of Bargersville a destination for people who want a bit of an escape from city life, without having to drive very far.

“For just a little bit more than 20 minutes, and you can be at Mallow Run and you can be here for events like their Zumba and wine or their yoga and wine. And they are constantly programming things. They make it feel like a fun escape to the south of Indianapolis,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

Hundreds of people relax on the lawn in the summer to enjoy their summer concert series. But the fun doesn’t stop when the cold weather sets in.

“The first weekend in January we will have what we call our ‘winter warm-up season.’ So, we will have soup and wine every Saturday and Sunday… It’s a nice way to get out of the house especially during that time of year where there’s not a lot going on,” Shadday explained.

When it comes to wine, they promise to have something for all palates. They offer everything from dry wines like their Chardonelle and a fusion Syrah blend, to sweet options like their Picnic Red White and Blush, to their number one seller: Rhubarb wine. And of course, there’s everything in between— including wine in a can.

“We wanted a way for people to take their favorite Indiana wines to places like the track and even beyond that… So we made a commemorative canned wine for the Indy 500 and it just took off,” said Shadday.

Four Things You Need to Know The winery includes a tasting room where visitors can sample different blends. Even better, the first six samples are free! The vineyard has a food menu consisting of breads, cheeses, and other snacks good for pairing with wine. Located in Bargersville, Yelpers love this local and family owned winery and scenic vineyard. Mallow Run is a popular venue for all kinds of events. It’s not uncommon for the winery to have live music or a concert series. A popular spot for wine enthusiasts, the vineyard offers an enjoyable social scene.

They even started making their own hard ciders a few years ago. But Mallow Run sells plenty of Hoosier products by other local businesses.

“It’s really important to us to offer local cheeses, so we have Fair Oaks cheese and sausage and then we do some small fruit and cheese plates. [Including] a Benedictine spread that one of our owners, John Richardson, makes. It usually sells out by the end of the weekend,” she said.

The tasting room has become popular for private events and engagement parties, showers, and other celebrations. But after their event venue called “The Sycamore at Mallow Run” opened last summer, it’s brought even more people for weddings, professional events, corporate functions, and more.

Whether you’re coming to enjoy some music with your wine, taking your wine to go, or even looking to hold a private party, Mallow Run is happy to offer their Hoosier Hospitality.

“We’re proud to bring people to our community and kind of share our little corner of the world,” said Shadday.

You can check out Mallow Run Winery on Yelp. You can also connect with them via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

