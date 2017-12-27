× Indianapolis family gets closure for Christmas after murder suspect caught

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis family gets the gift of closure for Christmas after a 19-year-old murder victim’s alleged killer is caught.

The man accused of killing Fairley Griffie was caught in Illinois. 20-year-old Jordan Taber is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

“It gives me a little closure and I am extremely blessed that they did find him,” said Griffie’s mother, Latasha Brownlee.

Taber was caught after being on the run for six months. Griffie was killed after a party at Carriage West Apartments on June 4. IMPD issued a warrant for Griffie’s arrest in August. He was arrested on December 24.

“They took my son from me. He was a loving, caring, young man. He didn’t bother nobody,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee said as the days and months passed with no closure, she never gave up. She’s now encouraging other families to do the same. She said people came forward with information that helped crack the case of her son’s murder.

“Continue to work with the police. Continue to work with the detectives. Stay on it. Don’t let nothing pass by, even if it’s something small,” she said.

IMPD has a 40 percent solve rate for 2017. There are still dozens of other families waiting for answers.

“That may be a dad. That may be a mom. That may be a sibling of someone and ultimately there someone’s children and so that alone should do it,” said IMPD Officer Aaron Hamer.

Police said cooperation is key to solving murders and believe even more could be solved if witnesses came forward. Hamer said sometimes it only takes one call to solve a case.

Brownlee said her hope is for other families to get the same closure and for peace in her community.

“So many young people are getting hold of these guns and they’re thinking it’s a joke out here on these streets,” said Brownlee.

Police said many people might be apprehensive about coming forward to them about crimes. They’re encouraging people to tell their church leaders or employers. If you know anything about this murder or others, call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.