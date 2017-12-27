× Eastbound lanes of I-74 closed in Hendricks County due to serious crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A serious crash in Hendricks County closed all eastbound lanes of I-74 Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say the crash, between Lizton and Pittsboro, involved two vehicles.

Officers say one person was transported to an Indianapolis hospital as a result of the crash.

The lane closures are expected to last until about 7:45 p.m. Drivers should expect delays as they travel eastbound on I-74 near mile marker 59.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.