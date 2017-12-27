Crash on I-65 northbound slows Wednesday commute on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A crash on the south side of Indianapolis has slowed traffic during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash happened at I-65 northbound near I-465. It appeared to involve three cars and a semi truck.

Three lanes of the interstate are blocked, and traffic was getting around on the shoulder of the far left lane.

Drivers should expect delays. The backup extended past the Greenwood/Main Street exit, according to Indiana State Police dispatchers.

The crash has since cleared.