Butler beats Georgetown 91-89 in double overtime

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Butler Bulldogs opened Big East play Wednesday night with a 91-89 double overtime win at Georgetown.

Kelan Martin hit the game winner with 2.6 seconds left in the second OT.

The Hoyas led by as many as 20 points in the first half before heading into the locker room with a 42-24 advantage.

Butler mounted a huge rally in the 2nd half claiming their first lead of the game with 1:30 left to play on a bucket by Martin. The Hoyas regained the lead, but as time expired in regulation Sean McDermott tipped in a Kamar Baldwin miss to tie it at 75.

In the first extra session, the Hoyas pulled ahead by 4 at 81-77, but the Bulldogs again rallied to force a second OT tied at 83-83.

The Bulldogs were led by Baldwn’s 31 points and Martin who scored 27.

With the win, Butler improves to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in Big East play. They’ll host number one ranked Villanova Saturday afternoon in their conference home opener. Tipoff at Hinkle Fieldhouse against the Wildcats is set for 4:00pm

