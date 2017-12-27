16-year-old boy killed after losing control of car on icy road in Randolph County

Posted 5:47 pm, December 27, 2017, by

File photo

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind.—A 16-year-old Farmland boy was killed Wednesday after police say he lost control of his vehicle on icy pavement.

Aiden Shellabarger was driving northbound on Randolph County Road 800-W when his 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix left the road and hit two trees. Emergency dispatchers were alerted of the accident around 11:45 a.m.

Shellabarger was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the car, 16-year-old Michael Tuck, was transported by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the wreck.

Randolph County Sheriff Ken Hendrickson said both teens were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

