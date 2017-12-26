Wind chill advisory in effect Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has posted a wind chill advisory for a large portion of Indiana.

The advisory begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continues until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Counties in the watch include Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph and Henry. The NWS may decide to add more counties to the watch later Tuesday.

A wind chill advisory is issued when dangerously cold wind chill values are expected. Expect wind chills to range from five below zero to 15 below zero while the advisory is in effect. Values this low will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

