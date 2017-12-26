× Thousands expected at 104th Indianapolis Auto Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you’re in the market for a new car, or just a car lover in general, the Indianapolis Auto Show could be your next stop.

The 104th annual show returns to the Indiana Convention Center on Tuesday and runs through the first of the year.

Thousands are expected to attend the event, where 21 auto manufacturers from around the world will show off their 2018 models. About 400 cars will be on display.

Other show highlights include specialty cars, auto product specialists and interactive games.

The Indiana Blood Center will also be taking donations through their blood mobile, which will be set-up inside the show.

SHOW HOURS:

Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $7.00

Children: 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult

For more information about the 2018 Indianapolis Auto Show, click here.