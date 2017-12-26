× Police: Car thief confronted by 9-year-old with pellet gun in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Lafayette man is facing charges after Kokomo police say he stole a Chevy Trailblazer on Christmas Day.

Before the man, 32-year-old Ollie Dunn, made off with the vehicle, police say he attempted to steal a Dodge Ram at the One Stop Express on North Washington Street.

During the incident though, Dunn was reportedly confronted by a 9-year-old with a pellet gun inside the vehicle. Police say Dunn then took off with the Trailblazer parked nearby.

The owner of the Ram and of the Trailblazer followed the stolen vehicle as they provided information to officers, who responded at about 12:42 a.m.

Police say the Trailblazer, operated by Dunn, was involved in a minor vehicle accident near Rainbow and Lafountain streets. Dunn was then arrested for attempted auto theft, unlawful entry of a vehicle, vehicle theft, theft, and operator never licensed.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.