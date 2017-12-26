× Pennsylvania woman says her eyes ‘just about popped out’ after getting $284 billion electric bill

ERIE, Pa. – Mary Horomanski knew it had to be a mistake, but the electric bill still gave her a shock.

She checked her account online this month and found she owed more than $284 billion. According to the Erie Times-News, the 58-year-old’s bill was more than the combined national debts of Hungary and South Africa.

Her first thought was that putting up Christmas lights for the holiday season was a major mistake.

“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Horomanski told the newspaper. “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

At least the utility company, Penelec, had a reasonable payoff plan. She didn’t have to pay the whole bill in full until November 2018. She owed a little more than $28,000 as the minimum payment for December.

She sent a text message to her son, who contacted Penelec and informed the utility about the large bill. The company confirmed it was an error and said Horomanski’s bill should’ve been about $284.

A spokesman told the newspaper that the company was looking into the mistake and said it was obvious a decimal point had been accidentally moved.

“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” said Penelec spokesman Mark Durbin. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.”

Horomanski is keeping a sense of humor about the situation now that it’s been corrected. She amended her Christmas list this year, telling her son to buy her a heart monitor.