Live Christmas tree recycling available in Marion County through end of January
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – You can drop off your live Christmas tree for recycling at one of several locations around the city starting Tuesday.
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works and Indy Parks are teaming up to provide the service. Starting Tuesday, Dec. 26, and running through Wednesday, Jan. 31, trees can be dropped off at one of nine locations.
Tree must be free of tinsel, lights, tree stands and other decorations in order to be properly recycled. They can be dropped off at the following locations from dawn to dusk:
- Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Ave.) south lot
- Ellenberger Park (5301 E. St. Clair St.) east of pool in main parking lot
- Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive) MacAllister Center
- Gustafson Park (3110 Moller Road) near the front entrance
- Krannert Park (605 S. High School Road) north parking lot
- Northwestway Park (5253 W. 62nd St.) near the recycling bins
- Perry Park (451 E. Stop 11 Road) soccer field parking lot
- Riverside Park (2420 E. Riverside Drive) tennis court parking lot
- Sahm Park (6801 E. 91st St.) soccer field parking lot
The trees will be recycled for sustainable landscaping resources like mulch and soil blends. The program is for residents of Marion County and is not for commercial use. The agencies ask that people planning to use the service don’t dispose of anything other than trees.
There are a couple of other resources that can dispose of your tree for a minimal fee:
The Southside Landfill
2561 Kentucky Avenue
Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. – 12 a.m.; Saturday 5 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Open during the holidays with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day
Citizens Transfer Station
2324 S Belmont Avenue
Open every Saturday from 8 a.m.– 4 p.m.