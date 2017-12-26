Expect single-digit lows, frigid wind chills around central Indiana this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the coldest air of the season has arrived in central Indiana. This will mean subzero lows and wind chills at times, especially in the overnight hours. At this time of the year, highs around central Indiana are typically around 36 degrees!

Some flurries are possible across the southern parts of central Indiana Tuesday, although no accumulation is expected. Accumulating snow is possible Friday and Saturday, with totals expected around 1" to 2" locally.

Temperatures could fall below zero Wednesday with wind chills as low as -15 possible overnight into the early morning hours.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday for parts of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana.