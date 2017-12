× All lanes of westbound I-70 reopen near Harding Street after crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– All lanes of westbound I-70 were closed near Harding Street due to a crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

Officials have not said if there were any injuries in the crash. The crashed caused long backups in the area.

The lanes were opened back up by 4 p.m.