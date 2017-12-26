× City hall, fire stations open as emergency warming shelters in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie opened up several city buildings to serve as warming centers as bitterly cold temperatures take hold in central Indiana.

According to Mayor Dennis Tyler, City Hall, 300 N. High St., and the city’s seven fire stations are open as emergency warming centers where people can get shelter from extremely cold temperatures and wind chills.

Residents seeking emergency assistance should call 765-213-6403 while the homeless should contact Bridges Community Services at 765-282-3948.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect Tuesday at 10 p.m. and will last until 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Temperatures will hit single digits and wind chills overnight could drop as low as -15 degrees.