× Carjacking suspect fatally shot by Lawrence police officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A pursuit in Lawrence led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Lawrence.

A business robbery was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Pendleton Pike. The incident led to a pursuit, which ended near 42nd Street and Post Road. Police say the suspect carjacked someone.

Police say the suspect fired at them, and a Lawrence police officer returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. This story is developing.