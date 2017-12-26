Carjacking suspect fatally shot by Lawrence police officer

Posted 1:22 pm, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 01:40PM, December 26, 2017

File photo: police car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A pursuit in Lawrence led to a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Lawrence.

A business robbery was reported around 12:40 p.m. in the 8800 block of Pendleton Pike. The incident led to a pursuit, which ended near 42nd Street and Post Road. Police say the suspect carjacked someone.

Police say the suspect fired at them, and a Lawrence police officer returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident. This story is developing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s