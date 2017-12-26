× Bank robbery suspect sought in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Sullivan County are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Indiana State Police say officers were called to the incident at the First Financial Bank on West Main Street in Farmersburg shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a suspect in his 20s or early 30s entered the bank, approached the teller and handed a note demanding money. No weapon was displayed, but threats were allegedly inferred.

Investigators believe the male fled on foot north from the bank to a possible waiting vehicle. He had an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect is believed to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded type sweatshirt, blue jeans and red athletic style shoes. There is no vehicle description at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery or possible suspect is urged to call lead investigators ISP Detective Sergeant Sam Stearley or ISP Detective Angie Hahn at the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114 or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom at 812-268-3408.