× Authorities safely locate missing 15-year-old on Indy’s near south side

UPDATE:

The 15-year-old reported missing Tuesday night has been found “safe and sound” at East and Lincoln St. The teen said he’d been walking since noon and didn’t know how to get back.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

In a tweet, the fire department said the teen was last seen around noon in the area of 700 E. Morris St. That’s on the city’s near south side.

IFD said the boy was wearing a maroon Marilyn Monroe t-shirt, jeans, a dark jacket and white shoes.

The teen reportedly stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Temperatures in the city are expected to remain in the single-digits overnight.

Anyone with information regarding the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photo have been removed from this story to help protect his identity.