× All lanes of southbound I-465 back open near US 40 after crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– All lanes of southbound I-465 were closed near U.S. 40 due to a crash Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

Officials have not said if there are any injuries in the crash. By 3 p.m., lanes were back open but moving slowly.

The closure affected southbound I-465 from West 10th Street to West Washington Street.