'The Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich passes away at 68

FRANKFORD, Ontario – Actress Heather Menzies-Urich died Sunday night at the age of 68.

She was best known for portraying Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 classic, “The Sound of Music.”

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization confirmed the news on Christmas with a statement.

It read, “Heather was part of ‘the family.’ There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of THE SOUND OF MUSIC. And of ‘the kids,’ Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering. We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her.”

Variety reports that Menzies-Urich was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Her other movie credits included “Hawaii,” “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes,” “Piranha,” and “Endangered Species.

Menzies-Urich’s television credits included “Dragnet,” “Bonanza,” “Marcus Welby M.D.,” “The Bob Newhart Show,” and starring as Jessica 6 in the TV series “Logan’s Run.”