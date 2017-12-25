UPDATE: Police say elderly couple, their adult son found dead in Noblesville home

Posted 5:31 pm, December 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:33PM, December 25, 2017

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.—Police are investigating the deaths of three people found inside a Noblesville home Christmas day.

Authorities initially responded to the home near the 11000 block of East 191st Street on a report of a shooting.

When authorities arrived, they found an elderly couple and their adult son dead in the home, said Sheriff Mark Bowen.

According to Bowen, the couple’s daughter found the bodies and called police.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

CBS4 will have more information as it becomes available.

