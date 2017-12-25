PHOTOS: IFD lifts vehicle from Fall Creek after hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are investigating after a vehicle plunged 40 feet into Fall Creek on Christmas Eve following an apparent hit-and-run.

Just before 3:00 p.m., IFD was dispatched to Fall Creek Pkwy and College Ave. on the report of a car in the creek.

Witnesses told police that a silver car hit a white Chevy Equinox head-on and took off. They said the Equinox busted through the bridge rail and plunged 40 feet into the creek.

IFD says the car landed on its side. A 39-year-old woman was rescued from the creek and sent to Methodist. She was conscious and alert, authorities said.

IFD raised the vehicle up with a low angle rope system. They wrapped up the scene by 4:00 p.m.