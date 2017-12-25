IMPD arrest man in the shooting death of a 19-year-old

Posted 9:26 pm, December 25, 2017, by

20-year-old Jordan Taber

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD Homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Jordan Taber for the shooting death of 19-year-old Fairley Griffie.

Griffie was killed on June 6th on the west side near the 5600 block of Whitcomb Court.

Through the combined efforts of the IMPD violent Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals, Taber was found and arrested on Sunday in Illinois.

Taber is currently waiting to be transported back to Indianapolis for the charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s