IMPD arrest man in the shooting death of a 19-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IMPD Homicide detectives arrested 20-year-old Jordan Taber for the shooting death of 19-year-old Fairley Griffie.

Griffie was killed on June 6th on the west side near the 5600 block of Whitcomb Court.

Through the combined efforts of the IMPD violent Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals, Taber was found and arrested on Sunday in Illinois.

Taber is currently waiting to be transported back to Indianapolis for the charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.