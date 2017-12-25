× Community comes together this Christmas for Kokomo family after deadly fire

KOKOMO, Ind– Complete strangers answered the call for help this Christmas day after a Kokomo family lost everything in a house fire yesterday, including their two young daughters.

“We got together what we could,” said Kokomo resident Mary Taylor.

Just hours after the deadly fire, community members began posting on Facebook, asking for clothes and toys. Many though, never could have imagined the response they would receive.

“The rest of the night, all night long, people brought toys to put under the tree,” said organizer Melissa Gibson.

More than two dozens presents and a Christmas tree, were set up in a hotel room early Christmas morning, just down the hall from where the family was staying.

“It just brings us back to your regular routine. I’m diving on the floor like I’m 7-years-old, playing with my kids. It’s amazing,” said Warren Rybolt, the victim’s stepfather.

A tragedy giving back to a family, who has lost so much.

“To have been through all of the stuff they have in the past 24 hours and to get five minutes of fun, it means the world to me,” Rybolt added.

A vigil planned for this Friday at 7 p.m. outside the home on North Morrison Street. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.