VP Pence returns to Columbus for Christmas

Posted 6:25 pm, December 24, 2017, by

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on July 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence has returned to his Indiana hometown for the holidays.

The (Columbus) Republic reports Air Force 2 arrived at Columbus Municipal Airport around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The duration of the former Indiana governor’s stay was not known.

The White House did not announce the Republican’s weekend schedule ahead of his Indiana trip. He arrived in Columbus with his wife, Karen Pence.

Pence’s mother and two of his brothers live in the area.

At the start of the year, crews installed signs at two entryways into the southern Indiana city announcing to visitors that it is Pence’s hometown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s