Updated Christmas Eve snow forecast and look at temperatures for Christmas

Good morning! Portions of central Indiana have already had a little snow this morning, enough to cover the ground. This has been captured well from our weather cameras in Westfield and Fishers. Images were captured around 9 am.

SNOW FORECAST

I’ve just updated the snow forecast for snow accumulation through tonight. Looking at most of central Indiana having at least 1″ of snow.

Highest totals in north-central Indiana where 3″ to 5″ (isolated 6″) look possible. Areas near Kokomo could receive 4″ to 5.5″. Further south, there should be a band of 2″ to 4″ with Indianapolis getting around 2″. Roughly south of I-70 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected.

While not much snow is falling this morning, snow should begin to pick-up in intensity around noon and continue through early evening.

COLD CHRISTMAS