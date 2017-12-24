Updated Christmas Eve snow forecast and look at temperatures for Christmas

Posted 9:46 am, December 24, 2017, by

Good morning! Portions of central Indiana have already had a little snow this morning, enough to cover the ground. This has been captured well from our weather cameras in Westfield and Fishers.  Images were captured around 9 am.

SNOW FORECAST

I’ve just updated the snow forecast for snow accumulation through tonight. Looking at most of central Indiana having at least 1″ of snow.

Highest totals in north-central Indiana where 3″ to 5″ (isolated 6″) look possible. Areas near Kokomo could receive 4″ to 5.5″.  Further south, there should be a band of 2″ to 4″ with Indianapolis getting around 2″.  Roughly south of I-70 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected.

While not much snow is falling this morning, snow should begin to pick-up in intensity around noon and continue through early evening.

COLD CHRISTMAS

If you have plans to travel this evening or early Christmas morning, be sure to throw a blanket in your car.

Temperatures are going to drop after 4pm and winds are going to increase. As temperatures fall in to the teens, winds will be gusting 20-30 mph creating wind chills in the single digits to near 0. Plan on a cold Christmas day with highs only in the 20’s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s