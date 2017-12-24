× Toyota donates $250K to Manchester U for multicultural space

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — Toyota says it’s donating $250,000 to Manchester University for a new intercultural center on the university’s North Manchester campus.

The automaker and the university announced last week thayt groundbreaking for the $1 million Jean Childs Young Intercultural Center is expected Feb. 1, with completion next fall.

The center is named for a 1954 Manchester alumna and former trustee and the wife of U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young. She was a teacher and was an advocate for education, children’s welfare and civil rights. She died in 1994 at the age of 61.

The 5,000-square-foot the building will feature a circular, domed space named the Toyota Round that will become a campus focal point for multicultural discussions and programming.