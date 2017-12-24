× State approves $37M for new Purdue veterinary hospital

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — State officials have approved more than $37 million for a new veterinary teaching hospital at Purdue University.

The funding approved by the State Budget Committee will also pay for improvements to Purdue’s Lynn Hall of Veterinary Medicine.

Construction of the new hospital is expected to start in September 2018 and be completed by May 2020.

Purdue veterinary medicine Dean Willie Reed tells the Journal & Courier the project will replace its old animal hospital, add state-of-the-art technology and provide a much better environment for students to learn.

The project’s first phase will include building a 76,000-square-foot hospital devoted to the treatment of horses and other large animals. The new building will go up east of the college’s existing facilities.

