Snow ending and temperatures dropping

Accumulating snow is exiting central Indiana as of 7pm. While a few snow showers and flurries will be possible this evening, I am not expecting much more in the way of additional measurable snow.

Officially, Indianapolis has received 0.7″ of snow today (through 6pm). That comes in a little lower than the 2″ I thought the city would get but it makes today the 8th snowiest Christmas Eve on record (since 1871).

The north side of Indianapolis picked up 1″+ and areas further north picked up substantially more.

TEMPERATURES DROP/WIND INCREASES

Cold air is on the move in to central Indiana this evening on strengthening westerly winds. Temperatures will drop to the teens by Monday morning.

With winds gusting 30 mph at times, wind chills will be in the single digits to near 0° overnight. Through Monday, wind chill values will be in the single digits and teens as winds gust in to 28 mph.

While there may be some breaks in the clouds in the first half of the day, clouds will begin to increase by late afternoon. Temperatures won’t rise too much, especially with snow on the ground.

It will be cold across much of the Midwest. If you have plans to travel, dress accordingly and throw a couple blankets in the car – just in case.

ENDING YEAR ON A LOW NOTE

The temperature dropped below 32° at the Indianapolis International Airport at 3pm today (Sunday). This is significant because we may not reach the freezing mark (32°F) in the next 10-14 days!

Much of the upcoming week will remain 15° to 20° below normal levels, meaning high temperatures in the teens and lows in the single digits.

Computer models are beginning to hint at a strong cold front passing through the Midwest early next weekend. That may open the floodgates to bitterly cold air. Right now, I’m forecasting high temperatures in the single digits and low temperatures may drop below 0° in many locales for the final day of 2017.

It is still early and we will have to see if the data supports that cold of air moving in to the Midwest. Stay tuned!