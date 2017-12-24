Man in critical condition after being shot on the east side

Posted 2:09 am, December 24, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is critically shot and injured on the city’s east side Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 5000 block of East 17th Street on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found one male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At last check, he was still in the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide and robbery detectives are currently investigating the case.

We will continue to update this story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s