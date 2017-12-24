× Man in critical condition after being shot on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man is critically shot and injured on the city’s east side Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 5000 block of East 17th Street on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found one male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At last check, he was still in the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide and robbery detectives are currently investigating the case.

We will continue to update this story.