IN Focus: Sen. Young on tax reform, Russia probe

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus, explaining his vote for the GOP tax reform bill that was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday.

In the video above, Young discusses the impact of the tax bill here in Indiana, and explains why he believes it will help the middle class, despite claims to the contrary.

"I voted for pro-growth tax reform that will provide needed relief to American families," said Young. "This bill is going to create a tax code that is simpler, fairer, and that allows Hoosiers to keep more of their hard-earned money."