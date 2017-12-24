IN Focus: Sen. Donnelly explains vote against GOP tax bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) defended his vote against the final version of the GOP tax reform bill that passed the House and Senate last week, before it was signed into law Friday by President Trump.

In the video above, Donnelly explains his vote against the tax reform proposal, and the potential impact on the middle class.

In a speech this past week on the Senate floor, Donnelly said:

“The reasons I oppose this bill are plain and simple, clear and commonsense: Instead of providing a tax cut that overwhelmingly benefits the middle class, this bill cuts taxes for the wealthiest Americans while raising taxes on a majority of families making less than $75,000 in the coming years. Instead of closing tax loopholes like the shameful one that allows Wall Street hedge fund managers to pay a lower tax rate than a Hoosier firefighter, than a Hoosier teacher, than a Hoosier policeman, or a Hoosier steelworker…This bill preserves these giveaways…”

Donnelly's vote was being closely watched by Republicans, who are hoping to unseat Donnelly in next year's midterm election.

Two members of Congress running for Donnelly's seat again issued statements critical of Donnelly's vote against the tax bill.

"Hoosiers deserve a pay raise. But, Senator Donnelly voted against Indiana`s working families when he opposed President Trump`s tax cut plan," said Senate candidate Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN).

"Joe Donnelly failed Indiana again by putting the agenda of Pelosi, Schumer, and the liberal elites ahead of President Trump's promise of tax cuts for Hoosiers," said Senate candidate Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN).