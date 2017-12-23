IMPD homicide detectives investigating man’s death on the east side

Posted 5:55 am, December 23, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:21AM, December 23, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Homicide detectives are investigating a man’s death after his body was found on the east side Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., IMPD officers received a call from a passerby on reports of a person down on the side of the road, near the 3500 block of North Riley Avenue.

First responders quickly located the victim and began administering CPR. Shortly after, the man in his 20’s or 30’s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man suffered “undisclosed trauma” on his right side.

This marks the city’s 152nd homicide of the year. That’s two more than last year’s record of 150.

